Five arrested in Conwy drugs crackdown

FIVE people have been arrested as a result of three search warrants being conducted in the West Conwy area.



Over the past 10 days officers from West Conwy Safer Neighbourhoods Team and Neighbourhood Tasking Team executed three search warrants in relation to illegal drugs and drugs supply at three different locations.



The first was undertaken on Friday, June 16 in the Grange Road area of Colwyn Bay and resulted in the arrest of one female together with the recovery of class B drugs and cash being seized.



The second, on Thursday, June 22, in the Howard Road area of Llandudno, resulted in the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory. One man was arrested at the location and a large number of cannabis plants were also found together with a substantial amount of cannabis which was packaged up and ready to be sold.



The third warrant, which was carried out on Saturday, June 24 in Dwygyfylchi, also resulted in a cannabis factory being located.

Officers were able to prevent the crop, which had already been cut from the plants and was in the process of being prepared for use, from being disposed of.

This was again a substantial amount of cannabis and three people, two males and a female, were arrested in relation to these offences.



PC 2678 Dan Ball said: “Between these three drugs warrants we have made a total of five arrests as well as seizing drugs valued at thousands of pounds. We have also seized equipment used to grow cannabis which will have a significant value to the people responsible for the growing of these illegal and harmful substances.



He added: “Finds of this size are likely to cause disruption to the trade in illegal drugs across the area for some time to come. These types of warrants would not be possible without the support and assistance of the local communities.



“I would appeal to anyone with information linked to drugs supply of any kind to make contact with us. We will always treat any information in the upmost confidence and if we have sufficient grounds to approach the courts for a search warrant we will do so.”