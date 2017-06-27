REVIEW: Sheryl Crow returns with new album Be Myself

AMERICAN country rock music icon Sheryl Crow brings back her much-loved sound to her new album, Be Myself.

The singer-songwriter, best known for her 2010 country hit The First Cut Is The Deepest and 1996 rock hit If It Makes You Happy, has released her ninth studio album with plenty of deep, country twang and rock sounds – something for everyone.

The album has an easy-listening vibe with perfect storytelling and an outlook on the 21st century world.

Be Myself which is the lead single from the studio album of the same name mentions ‘hangin’ with the hipsters’ and taking ‘an Uber to a juice bar, to hear a new indie band play’ but Crow states she would rather be herself than follow the in-trends.

Rock country ballad Strangers Again, which is based around a break-up, is a personal favourite from the album with plenty of guitar solos and a deep sound.

Crow – who has released eight studio albums, which have sold 35 million copies worldwide – has joined forces once again with producer, musician and songwriter Jeff Trott, a long-time collaborator throughout her career. He wrote many of her classic hits including My Favourite Mistake.

In the UK, four of Crow’s studio albums and The Very Best Of all reached the top 10, and her success was further reflected with four top-10 hits and a further 12 which entered the top 40.

