A blazing triumph for Conwy's medieval extravaganza

ORGANISERS of a medieval extravaganza which attracted thousands of people to Conwy over the weekend are searching for sponsors to make it a more regular event.

The Tournament, organised by Conwy Chamber of Trade, saw 150 morris dancers, four daily jousting shows, 300 reenactors and Wales first-ever international sword fight come to the town.

There was also the re-introduction of a wool fair, taking Conwy back to centuries gone by.

Toby Tunstall, chairman of Conwy Chamber of Trade, said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was an absolutely brilliant family event.

“The entertainment was absolutely superb, I’ve not heard one criticism and lots of the performers said they would like to come back.

“However, whilst the debrief could lead to further development of the wool fair, without major sponsorship we won’t be able to organise an event of this scale again.”

As part of the event, the 9th Marquess of Hertford came to Conwy and was presented with a special plate with a fish design, a take on the ancient tradition of Marquess of Hertford being given a plate of fish every time she came through the town.

The Mayor of Conwy, Cllr Bill Chapman, who presented the plate said: “It was such a great event and the town council were happy to support it.

”Young children learnt things and enjoyed themselves and there is no doubt that businesses benefited. I think it would be brilliant if The Tournament were to become a more regular fixture in Conwy’s calendar; it would be a shame if it didn’t.

The event, which also featured a three-course banquet and theatre company The Lord Chamberlain’s Men performing Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, was part of Wales’ Year of Legends organised by the Welsh Government.

Mr Tunstall said: “People really liked that the event was spread throughout the whole town, they could move around, see different things and enjoy themselves.

“If we were to have another event we would make sure things were consistently fresh and interesting.

“At this year’s event, one lady came in to have a look and was only planning to stay for half an hour, six hours later she was still looking around.

“One of the most important things is when we get people into Conwy that they enjoy themselves, have fun and come back again.”