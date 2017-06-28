MV Balmoral trips cancelled after mechanical fault found

MV BALMORAL has been forced to cancel its sailings for a week due to a mechanical fault.

The classic coastal excursion vessel had to put a halt on all its sailings from June 21 to June 28 whilst fix a mechanical issue.

The ship, which was supposed to arrive in North Wales on Saturday, June 24, for a ten day visit and call at Llandudno’s Victorian Pier every day, was given a routine evening inspection which according to a post on the MV Balmoral Facebook ‘revealed a new tear in the coupling between the engine and gearbox’, leaving the ship unable to sail until the new part arrives.

The Balmoral was also due to celebrate its 68th anniversary on Tuesday, June 27.

On Friday last week White Funnel Ltd who operate the MV Balmoral posted on their Facebook page: “Unfortunately all sailings Sat 24th - Wednesday 28th June are also cancelled while we wait for a replacement part to fix the mechanical issue on board. We plan to return to service sailing from Menai Bridge & Llandudno to the Isle of Man next Thursday 29th June.

“Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the continued cancellations. We are in the process of letting all booked passengers know.

“Please call 0117 325 6200 or email tickets@whitefunnel.co.uk for information. Our phone lines are open 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday but are often extremely busy, especially first thing in the morning.”

MV Balmoral returns for eight days between July 15 to 23 and then for 14 days between September 6 to 19.