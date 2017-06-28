Appeal for witnesses after collision in Llanrwst

NORTH Wales Police are appealing for witness following a collision in Llanrwst which saw three people taken to hospital.

The road traffic collision happened on Tuesday, June 27 at around 2:30pm.

Police were called to a report of a two vehicle collision on the A470 just south of Llanrwst involving a blue coloured Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes.



The emergency services attended the scene including the Air Ambulance.



The occupant of the Focus has been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and both occupants of the Mercedes have been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.



The road is closed and is likely to remain closed for the next two hours whilst the Collision Investigation Team carry out initial enquiries and the vehicles are recovered.



Anybody who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V095536.