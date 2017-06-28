Catch the musical adaption of the enchanted Lewis Caroll novels in Llandudno this week

WONDERLAND will be bringing the magic to Llandudno.

Coronation Street star Wendi Peters is currently starring in the musical adaption of the enchanted Lewis Caroll novels which will be in Venue Cymru until July 1.

This medley of magic show will be at the holiday destination of the real Alice in Wonderland, Alice Liddell, the girl who inspired the famous books, for one week only.

The modern-day touching story of love and the power of everyday magic features Alice as a mother reaching a crossroads in her life.

With her daughter, Eliie, and adoring neighbour Jack, Alice is transported into the magical world of Wonderland where she encounters White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, Cheshire Cat and March Hare and many others who are ruled by the Queen of Hearts.

Alice is then in a race against time to save the day and get her family back to happily ever after.

Peters, who is much loved for her portrayal of Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, plays the Queen of Hearts, and musical theatre legend Dave Willetts, who rose to fame playing title roles in Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables, as White Rabbit.

Playing the title role of Alice is 2016 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Rachael Wooding, who has played lead roles in Evita, We Will Rock You, Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever and Fame.

Her Britain’s Got Talent appearance has seen her become a YouTube sensation, with her audition being viewed more than nine million times.

For further information on the magical show visit www.venuecymru.co.uk. Tickets start from £17.50. Phone the box office on 01492 872000 to book.