Comedian Sarah Millican will return to Llandudno with new 2018 tour

Sarah Millican will be taking to the road again next year with a brand new stand-up show, Control Enthusiast.

The comedian will be returning to Llandudno on Friday, February 23 and tickets go on sale today (June 30) at 10am.

Her new stand-up show promises plenty of laughter as the South Shields award-winning comedian and writer discusses her control 'enthusiast' attitude.

"Sarah Millican is not a control freak, she's a control enthusiast. She even controls her own insults, see?

"Do you arrange the nights out? Are you in charge of passports on holiday? Then so are you!

"Whether you’re sorting the tickets for this show or turning up when you’re told to, welcome. You’ll learn about Rescue Men, farting in hospital pants, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.

"Funny, frank and unapologetically filthy."

Ticket prices will be £27.50 and they are available at sarahmillican.seetickets.com/tour/sarah-millican/list/1/200/ or phone the Venue Cymru box office on 01492 872000.