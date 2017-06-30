Deganwy Marina is up for sale for £2.5m

DEGANWY Marina has been put up for sale by The Crown Estate.



Originally developed in 2004, the marina is an important part of the leisure and tourism industry in North Wales and is currently operated by Quay Marinas Limited which has attained a 5 Gold Anchors award from The Yacht Harbour Association.

Deganwy Marina, on the Conwy Estuary, has pontoons, boat stands, yacht cradles and a travel hoist and automatic tidal gate.



Rod Perons of joint agents Cooke & Arkwright said: “The sale of Deganwy Marina offers a fantastic opportunity for a new owner.

“The marina is equipped with 165 pontoon berths, a modern marina building with showroom, offices and on-shore facilities, all being of high quality, plus hardstanding / dry stack area and car parking.

"Adjoining a prestigious development including the 4 star Quay Hotel and Spa, the marina enjoys the exclusive atmosphere sought after by the discerning sailor.”



The marina is being marketed for sale freehold on behalf of The Crown Estate by joint agents for an estimated £2,500,000.