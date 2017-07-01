Play hunt the dragon at Conwy Castle on your mobile phone

VISITORS photographing Conwy Castle may capture more than just castle walls thanks to the launch of Wales's answer to Pokémon Go.

A newly-augmented reality game called Little Dragons launched by the Welsh Government’s historic environment service Cadw, will allow visitors to snap virtual dragons in unique surroundings at the touch of a smartphone button.

The game, which is accessed through the Cadw app, uses the latest technology to hide the scaly creatures in different locations around some of Wales’s best-loved historic sites.

Users can collect ten dragons at seven different castles including Conwy, Harlech, Beaumaris, Caernarfon, Caerphilly, Chepstow and Raglan.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates, said: “Little Dragons is yet another example of how Cadw is leading the way by using the most cutting edge technology to capture the imagination of people of all ages, while promoting some of the country’s most impressive historic landmarks.

“In the past we have successfully used CGI technology, 360˚ cameras, aerial video and even a GoPro on an archer’s arrow to show off our wonderful heritage in exciting ways.

“We hope this new game will encourage families to appreciate and enjoy our historic environment in 2017 — Visit Wales’s Year of Legends.”