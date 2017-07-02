Moroccan stag do challenge for Llandudno pub manager

Dan will be having a stag night with a difference

A LLANDUDNO pub manager will have a stag night with a difference in memory of his mother.

Daniel Jackson, 27 and six friends will take on Morocco’s Atlas Range attempting to cycle 47 miles over two days to honour his mum, Kendrea Reece who died from cancer at the age of 44 last November.

Mr Jackson said: “This year has been a very difficult one for myself and my family after my mum lost her battle with cancer.

“She received fantastic support in her final days so I've decided to show my gratitude by having a stag do with a difference.”

The route will see the group challenged with heights of 2300m.

“I've been wanting to do this for a couple of years now. I first saw the route on an in-flight magazine during a holiday to Cyprus for my mum’s wedding.

“I've always loved cycling and love the challenges that off road routes bring.” he added.

Mr Jackson, who is an assistant manager in the Mullberry in Conwy, has already started the training for the November event by cycling various routes in the area with best man Alick Roberts.

A £3,000 fundraising target has been set for the challenge with the money being split between St Davids Hospice and Macmillan who helped care for Ms Reece and St Wddyn's Church where Mr Jackson will marry his fiancee, Dannielle on April 13.

Mr Jackson said:“Macmillan took care of a lot of things to help make my mum’s final months as comfortable and stress free as possible.

“She also received fantastic support from all the doctors and nurses at St David’s. There was one doctor who my mum took a real liking to who would bring her sweets everyday and would keep her company at times family members weren't present.

“Although I didn't show it, my mum meant a lot to me and she played a big role in the person I am today.”

To donate to Mr Jackson visit www.justgiving.com and search for Dan Jackson Morocco.