Conwy Hey Down raises £2000 for Alder Hay hospital

MORE than £2,000 has been raised in aid of Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

A charity Hey Down was held at The Pig Inn – a private woodland in Conwy –featuring performers Mad Haven, Lani Rhiannon, Carousel Dreams, the Hedge Gods and Terry and the Supercools, as well as crafts, raffles, and a hog roast.

More than 100 people attended the event, helping to raise £2,000 with more to be counted.

Organiser, Catherine Smith, said: “I would like to thank the organisations who sponsored this event including Mike Humphreys butchers Rhos on Sea, Conwy Valley meats Ltd, Both Co-oP stores Rhos on Sea, The Village Bakery, Henllan Bakery and Black Beck Hotel & Brewery.

“We also had raffle prizes donated from The Bay Hotel, Llandudno; Eleri Owens Interiors, Llanfairfechan; Grape to Glass, Rhos on Sea; and Mark One, Rhos on Sea Pie.

“The bands were awesome and we are grateful that they gave their time for free.

”The money will go to the team led by leading surgeon Mr Connor Mallucci.”