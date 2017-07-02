Colwyn Bay waterfront given national engineering award

COLWYN Bay waterfront has been recognised with a national engineering award.

The waterfront won the Bill Ward Sustainability Award part of the Institution of Civil Engineers Wales Cymru Awards – which celebrate the contribution of civil engineering to Wales by recognising schemes for their excellence in concept, planning and design, contract management and construction.

The Colwyn Bay project has signaled a transformation of the promenade with the provision of an extensive beach and modern artworks.

The scheme, which was the only other North Wales nominee along with the Llangefni Link Road was chosen as the sustainability award winner for its originality, fitness for purpose, application of research and latest techniques and for its immense benefits to the community.