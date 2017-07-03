Colwyn Bay golf stars achieve success at national event

A PAIR of golfing sensations added to their impressive list of accolades with success at a national event.

Reuben Bather and Charley Simpson, Year 9 and 7 pupils at Rydal Penrhos, produced another eye-catching set of results at the ISGA Junior League National Championships, which were held late last month.

The duo, who both joined Rydal Penrhos’ Golf Academy in September, competed against other qualifiers from across the country in the searing heat, and after an impressive pair of rounds they managed to come away with fourth placed overall in the team event.

There was further success for Welsh international Reuben, who finished with the third best individual score after a round that featured a number of flawless shots.

This was the first time in history that a team from the school had qualified for the national stage of the competition, and is the latest in a long line of triumphs since the inception of the school’s Golf Academy.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Reuben and Charley have been a huge asset since they joined us on golf scholarships last year, and this is yet another significant milestone for both them and our thriving academy.

“They work very well as a team and are always looking for ways to improve, and congratulations also go to golf co-ordinator Ian Richardson and his staff for also playing a significant role in their development.”