In-form Llandudno keep pace with leaders after Llanrwst triumph

LLANDUDNO kept pace with the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division leaders with a seven-wicket win at struggling Llanrwst.

The defending champions produced a scintillating bowling display to record another convincing success, and Jack Rimmington’s side are now 17 points behind Menai Bridge ahead of their trip to Mochdre on Saturday.

Rimmington wasted no time in disposing of Alwyn Williams and Meirion Layton for eight and seven respectively, while the in-form Nathan Jones made just two before he was clean bowled by Ethan Hill.

The same bowler also took the prized wickets of Amlyn Layton (0), Jack Hughes (5) and Trefor Williams (2) on his way to impressive figures of 4-14, and Tom Thornton also helped himself to a pair of wickets for the loss of 13 runs as the home side capitulated to 53 all out from 30 overs at the crease.

Despite Colin Theron removing the opening duo of Matthew Jones and Danial Evans for three and 11, the visitors saw out the remainder of the innings in comfortable fashion thanks to wicketkeeper, who hit five boundaries to end the day unbeaten on 36, and Rimmington also proved to be a resolute presence at the other end of the crease as they reached their required total for the loss of three wickets.

The Rwsters are now six points away from safety following their eighth reverse in 11 contests, and they host St Asaph, who have been one of the surprise packages of the season, on Saturday.