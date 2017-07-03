Colwyn Bay boss Hadland reinforces on-and-off pitch

COLWYN Bay boss Phill Hadland has pulled off another transfer coup with the signing of experienced right back Kyle Jacobs.

The 30-year-old started with Mansfield as a teenager and has played at a high level with Macclesfield Town, FC United of Manchester, Stockport County and Chorley and has more recently been with Trafford and Glossop North End.

He was in the Glossop side that won 2-1 at the Seagulls in February.

Hadland, said: “Kyle has trained with us recently and impressed.

He has a really good football pedigree having predominantly played at a high level throughout his career.”

The Bay boss has also made an addition to his backroom staff by bringing in highly rated goalkeeping coach Craig Horner from Radcliffe Borough, and he stated that pre-season preparations have been going well ahead of their home clash with Llandudno on July 11.

“We’re still waiting for a couple of lads to return from holidays and they will be working hard when they get back in order to get up to the same fitness levels as everyone else,” added Hadland.

“Gaz Burnett is slowly getting better, but both players will be having scans this week.

“This gives other players an opportunity to forge their way into the team as competition for places will be fierce this season.”