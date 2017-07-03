Top scorer Williams commits to Llandudno as Edwards joins from Airbus

LLANDUDNO have received a double boost to their squad ahead of the new Welsh Premier League season.

Manager Alan Morgan has secured the services of midfielder Ryan Edwards, who arrives at the Giant Hospitality Stadium after a spell with Airbus Broughton.

The 23 year old Northop resident has already experienced life in the WPL with Connah’s Quay, TNS, Cefn Druids and Bala Town in what has been a promising career to date.

Morgan said: “Big welcome to Ryan, I’ve been after him the last couple of years so I’m glad he decided to put pen to paper with us.

“He’s caused us problems the past couple of seasons, so he’ll hopefully cause problems for our opposition out in the wide positions moving forward, he’s another good signing for us and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

There was further good news in the form of top scorer Marc Williams (pictured right), who has agreed an extension at the club for the forthcoming campaign.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Marc has signed on, in my eyes he’s the best number 10 in the league,” added Morgan.

“Twenty-two goals in two seasons is a very good return for so I’m delighted with what he’s given to me over the last couple of seasons. Hopefully he continues in the same award-winning form he’s produced since the day he signed.”

The striker, added: “I’m delighted to sign and get the deal over the line, we know it was a disappointing campaign last year, and we’ve all got a point to prove and were definitely ready to get going again.

“Hopefully we can put last season behind us and get back to the levels we did in the first season of the WPL.”