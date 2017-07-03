Title favourites Conwy Borough sign five ahead of new campaign

CONWY Borough have made a host of further signings as they look for an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance.

The Tangerines added five more arrivals to their new-look squad ahead of their 6-3 pre-season success over Mynydd Isa, with Gethin Maxwell becoming the latest to sign from last season’s champions Glantraeth.

Also signing at Y Morfa is Phil Warrington, who joins from Caernarfon Town and has previous experience at Bangor City, while 21-year-old goalkeeper Ceiron Hall has also put pen to paper from Nantlle Vale.

Hall will fight it out with Ryan Woods for the number one jersey after the stopper was acquired from Abergele Town, and speedy winger Rhys Cooper has also joined their promotion charge from Mold Alexandra.

Boro boss Gareth Thomas, said: “We are trying to get a young squad together with a hunger to succeed and these players have bought into this.

“The players have had opportunities to go to other clubs but they were all happy to sign and look to help the club get back challenging for honours.”

The management team have brought in former Warrington Wolves and current RGC Strength and Conditioning coach, Mark Lewin, to put the players through their paces in pre-season.

Conwy Borough are looking to appoint a volunteer Media Officer.

The role will involve helping to develop and manage the clubs communications channels including; social media, website, written publications & media relations to help maintain and increase the clubs profile.

Utilising existing media contacts as well as developing new relationships, the successful person will be the point of contact for press and PR enquiries relating to all areas of the football club.

If you are interested in this position or any aspect of it contact club secretary Paul Hughes on 07920 194192 or email secretary@conwyboroughfc.com