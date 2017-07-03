Jenkins stars as in-form Colwyn Bay win again

A STANDOUT bowling display from Paul Jenkins gave in-form Colwyn Bay a three-wicket win at Southport and Birkdale.

The former skipper was in sensational form to lead his side to their fifth win in 11 Liverpool and District Premier Division outings this term, and the sixth placed side will look to keep their positive momentum going this Saturday when they host struggling Ainsdale.

Jenkins wasted no time in leaving his mark on the home side’s innings by taking out the dangerous pair of Adam Phillips and Chris Brownlow, who contributed 35 and 61 before they were eventually dismissed by the slow leftie.

The same bowler was also on hand to remove Ashley McDonald (11), skipper Chris Firth (1), Justin Labsuchagne (2) and Andy Warhurst (0) to end a sensational 19 over spell with outstanding figures of 6-66.

He was aided at the other end by Will Higginson, who helped himself to a pair of wickets for the loss of 22 runs as the hosts set a modest total of 139 all out from 45 overs.

Bay’s batsman got off to a disastrous start to their run chase as Firth tore through the upper order, taking the scalps of captain Sion Morris (7), George Johansen (9) and Jordan Evans (0) and Adam Campion (0) in quick succession, while overseas star Rumesh Buddhika made just seven before he was trapped lbw by Chris Cunningham.

The visiting batsmen regrouped courtesy of a superb partnership from Higginson and wicketkeeper Mike Littler, who brought them back from 35-5 with knocks of 38 and 45 respectively to put them in the ascendancy.

It was left to Ryan Holtby and Huw Roberts to get them over the line with unbeaten knocks of 12 and 10 to give the away side their fourth victory on the bounce in all competitions over the last fortnight.