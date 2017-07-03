Llandudno opticians celebrate 80 years in business

A LLANDUDNO opticians is celebrating a significant milestone this week marking 80 years of business.



M R C Searle Opticians mark the official anniversary on July 4 and they will be welcoming customers past, present and prospective to join them on the special day.



The business has been successfully run by three generations of female optometrists and was first set up by Miss Miriam Russel Carrington Searle, a young lady from Cornwall who enjoyed holidays in the North Wales coastal town visiting her aunt in a guest house in Trinity Square.



She decided to relocate and open the practice and was later joined by her husband Tommy Moad after he returned from the Second World War.



Their daughter Jane also an optometrist continued in the business until her retirement in 2005.



The business is now in the experienced hands of Miriam's granddaughter Mrs Sian Brookes-Fazakerley BSc. (HONS) MCOptom. Sian is assisted by Lyn, Nicola and Shirley who each offer a wealth of experience.



The opticians has recently received a highly commended certificate from the Victorian Extravaganza committee for the window display which was mostly made up from antique testing equipment.



A warm welcome is extended for the public to join them on Tuesday, July 4 from 10am to 4pm for cake, bubbles and a grand prize draw.

