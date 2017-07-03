North Wales Premier Division Team of the Year so far

WE are now halfway through what has been a dramatic North Wales Premier Division campaign, with a number of sides still in the hunt of securing the title.

Reporter Dean Jones selects the standout players in his Team of the Season so far:

Dion Holden (Menai Bridge):

Holden has led from the front for the current leaders this season, and has thrived in his new leadership role with both bat and ball.

The opener has produced a number of impressive knocks in what has been a standout campaign to date, and has notched 441 runs to date at an average of 55.13.

He has also aided his side’s cause with the ball at crucial stages to come up with 16 wickets at a strike rate of 20.63, and if he continues in this form then Bridge will be very hard to catch as they look to regain the title.

Jackson Braddock-Pajo (Denbigh):

Overseas star Braddock-Pajo has proved to be a very astute acquisition by Denbigh skipper Stuart Griffiths, with the batsman proving his worth with a jaw-dropping 590 runs for the league’s surprise package.

Averaging 59 is no mean feat for their first season in the division, and he already has three centuries to his name including a season’s best score of 114.

Wesley Sleep (Hawarden Park):

Sleep has been a constant for an inconsistent Hawarden side this term, and he has proved once again that he is one of the most formidable adversaries at the crease anywhere at this level.

With an average of 60.75 leading all other batsmen throughout the league, the resolute stroke player has also notched the highest division score with an unbeaten 168, and if his teammates follow in his footsteps then they could be a team to avoid in the second half of the season.

Will Ryan (St Asaph):

The city slickers have been one of the surprise packages of the campaign so far thanks in no small part to both the form and leadership of Ryan, who has proved to be made for the captaincy and guided his side to some eye-catching results.

With an average of 57 including four half centuries, Ryan has been a composed presence at the crease while also providing a significant amount of runs w.ith 519, which includes a season-high of 114.

Francois Mostert (Bangor):

There isn’t a lot that Mostert hasn’t accomplished during his time in the region, and this season has once again proved that he remains the standout all-rounder plying his trade in the Premier Division.

He has been in ruthless form with both bat and ball during another memorable season, which has seen him acquire 372 runs in just nine innings at an average of 62, with a knock of 109 proving to be his only century of the campaign to date.

Mostert has been equally adept with the ball and has disposed of 31 batsmen at a strike rate of 18.72, which include two five wicket hauls and season high figures of 5/16.

Nadeem Rehman (Bangor):

Last season’s Batsman of the Year has once again been a prominent figure in Bangor’s success, but he has emerged as more of an all-round threat this year which has aided his team’s cause considerably.

Hi batting average of 34 is down somewhat on last term, but he gets the nod as the second all-rounder in the side thanks to his superb 21 wickets acquired at an average of 28, with his 6/17 best figures comparing to any other bowler in the division.

Wicketkeeper: Jack Gower (Menai Bridge):

Gower has been one of the catalysts behind Bridge’s rise to the summit this season, and the gifted batsman has managed to gain 349 runs despite a couple of indifferent spells of form for the pacesetters.

His average of 38.78 includes an unbeaten 114 and Holden’s men will need him to continue in this vein of form if they are to beat off the chasing pack.

Jack Griffiths (Denbigh):

With 22 wickets to his name from just 81 overs, Griffiths has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects anywhere in the region with the ball in his hands, something that has given Denbigh a strong platform to build on in the majority of contests.

His strike rate of 22.33 includes a standout effort of 6/35, and he also boats an impressive economy rate of 3.53, figures which have confirmed his immense promise.

Zach Ringrose (Menai Bridge):

The ever-consistent Ringrose has been at the heart of everything good at the Bridge this season, and he has come up with series of fine performances that have propelled them to top spot.

He has put pay to 27 victims so far, which is 25 per cent of his side’s wickets and further demonstrates just how important he is to the title contenders.

Chris Ellwood (Gresford):

Despite Gresford’s disappointing league position Ellwood has been one of the region’s most prolific bowlers, claiming 21 scalps at an average of 24.76.

This includes season high figures of 6/32 in his only five wicket haul, and an economy rate of 3.68.

Matthew Jones (Llandudno):

Gifted youngster Jones has enjoyed another tremendous start to the season with the reigning champions, and despite his tender age he is already an established member of the first team and one of the first names on the team sheet when available.

His economy rate of 3.31 is outstanding for someone so young, and he has also claimed 19 wickets at an average of 25.58.