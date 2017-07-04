Grants presented to Conwy's young high achievers

A MAYOR has presented talented young people with grants for their high level of achievement in the arts, sport or education.

The Mayor of the Bay of Colwyn, Cllr Jeff Pearson, presented grants, on behalf of the trustees of the Sir John Henry Morris Jones Trust, to eleven young people from the Colwyn area.

The recipients of awards from the trust this year were: Jack Jones (windsurfing), Jessica Jones (swimming), Sam Saunders (windsurfing), Catrin Elin (music), Sam Johnson (triathlon), Moli Jones (athletics), James Hutin (drama), Harry Pulford (sailing), Imogen Camp (chess), Niamh Cook (music) and William Sissons (cricket).

Chairman of the Trustees, Mr Jim Barry, said: “On behalf of the Trustees, I would like to offer our congratulations to this year’s award recipients, who the Trustees concluded were all highly motivated young people showing outstanding ability and dedication in their chosen fields.

“I would also like to encourage anyone who knows of any young people (under 19) from the Bay of Colwyn area who are able to demonstrate a high level of achievement in the arts, sport or education, to please get in touch with the Town Clerk in Colwyn Bay (tel: 01492 532248) to find out more about how the Trust Fund could help to support them.”

Cllr Pearson, said: “It is wonderful to know that our town can produce such a wealth of dedicated and talented young people and I congratulate all of the award recipients and wish them all the best for the future.

“I would also like to thank their parents, teachers, coaches and mentors for their hard work and support.”