Love Island Amber’s mum gives Kem match her blessing

THE mum of Love Island contestant Amber Davies has given her seal of approval after her daughter was reconciled with Kem Cetinay.



Amber, a former pupil of Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph, has had a turbulent few weeks with 21-year-old Kem.



Over the weekend – whilst on a break from each other after the islanders were split up into separate villas – the 20-year-old was left “absolutely gutted” after receiving a postcard showing Kem sharing a kiss with new girl Chyna Ellis.



Amber with her mum Susan



However, when Kem laid eyes on his former flame and hearing Amber had stayed faithful to him, the couple admitted their feelings with Kem declaring to the singer and dancer: “I think I’m in love with you, I’ve never said it before.”



Susan, Amber’s mum who works as a community mental health nurse for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), said: “I’m really pleased Amber and Kem are back together – she was devastated. He wasn’t my favourite person the night before, but I was relieved Monday night seeing her back with Kem because she was really happy.



“It is hard in the house for them. They are young – Kem is only 21 and Amber is 20, the lads all influence each other. I think Amber and Kem are now being true to themselves.”



Susan, 49, has watched every single episode of the ITV2 reality series since the new series started, aswell as Love Island After Sun after show.



“The whole family is hooked,” Susan said. “I think the whole of North Wales is hooked. My mum, who is 74, watched the show last year.



“It is lovely to see her on TV every day as she has been living in London since she was 16.



“She is completely being herself. She is a people person – she is kind and bubbly. Some people haven’t been kind on social media because she has come across flirty, but she is just being true to herself.”



Susan added that Amber went into the show with hopes that she would meet the “love of her life”.



“She turned down a role in the West End production of Hairspray to take part in Love Island. She absolutely loves reality TV, so she will thrive,” she said.



“I’m looking forward to meeting Kem in person, we can give him a tour of North Wales.”