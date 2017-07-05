Hundreds turn out in Llandudno to protest against 'intimidating' security firm

A FORMER mayor who led a protest against a security firm's practices says she will not rest until the issue is resolved.

More than 250 people from Conwy county - including Abergele, Penmaenmawr and Llanfairfechan - and their dogs joined in a march against Kingdom Services Group Ltd on Sunday.

Cllr Carol Marubbi, was behind the protest against Kingdom and their practices in enforcing the dog exclusion area on Llandudno’s West Shore beach between the two stone groynes. The exclusion area is in place during the summer months, until September 30.

She argues there is a ‘huge lack of signage’ and in turn, people do not know where they are allowed to take their dogs. She claims Kingdom, hired by Conwy County Borough Council to issue fines for aspects of environmental crime, is "bullying and stalking" people.

Carol Marubbi said she has felt intimidated and bullied by Kingdom after three employees stood outside the toilet waiting for her to come out (she was on crutches at the time) so they could issue her with a fine.

Others claimed the operatives hang around in pairs and make people feel intimidated and uncomfortable and Carol Marubbi said Kingdom appear to target vulnerable people

She said: “It was an excellent turnout, around 250 people came, which was brilliant.

“I am not going to rest until they (CCBC) do something and I have the full backing of the AM. I will bring a protest to Llandudno town if I need to. A crowd of 250 people don’t just turn up for nothing. Obviously a lot of people have been distressed by this.

“I want an amicable finish to this. We do care about the environment but we are asking that we are not bullied and stalked. We are being treated like criminals.”

Janet Finch-Saunders, AM for Aberconwy, added: “It was an amazing turnout. The overall consensus was that people are feeling intimidated, frightened when walking their dogs, and that something has to change.

“I will be addressing this issue at my forthcoming public meeting, and invite all those with concerns to attend and make their voices heard.”

The Pioneer approached Kingdom for a comment in wake of the protest, who said they had nothing further to add and referred the paper to a previous statement made by Conwy Council on its contract with Kingdom.

The statement read: “The Dog Control Orders came into effect in 2012 following consultation and consideration through the Council’s democratic process. The Orders oblige dog owners to clean up dog faeces; to keep dogs on a lead; to put dogs on a lead when asked to by an authorised officer, and also to prohibit dogs from specific locations.

“The Dog Control Orders aim to prevent irresponsible dog owners from allowing their dogs to foul, stray, and be out of control in a public place.”

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 20 at the Bodafon Suite of The Imperial Hotel, Llandudno, from 6pm and the issue will be discussed by the Community Services and Tourism Committee at Llandudno Town Hall on July 18 at 7pm.