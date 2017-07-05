Nursing shortages shut Llandudno hospital ward

LLANDUDNO hospital has closed one of its wards blaming a shortage of nurses.

The hospital’s Beuno Ward has been forced to close ‘temporarily’ after Betsi Cadwalder University Health Board confirmed they are experiencing ongoing recruitment difficulties at the hospital – equivalent to ten nurses.

Patients that were on the ward were transferred to other wards in Llandudno’s General Hospital last week to allow for the shortfall in staff and enable them to continue to provide ‘safe levels’ of nursing.

In a statement Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board added as a result of the ward closure they now have one less bed available in the hospital.

The statement said: “Because of ongoing recruitment difficulties, we currently have a shortfall equivalent to around ten full time nurses for our wards in Llandudno Hospital.

“To make sure that we can continue to provide safe levels of nursing cover for our patients we need to consolidate our staff into a smaller number of locations and we have temporarily moved the beds and staff currently working on Beuno ward to other wards in the Hospital.

"As a result of this change the overall number of beds in use in the Hospital has been decreased by one.”

Aberconwy AM, Janet Finch-Saunders said: “It is vital that wards are adequately staffed, and Llandudno Hospital is an integral part of service provision here in Aberconwy. I would urge the Management of the Health Board to address this matter as a priority.”

AM Darren Miller added: "The patients who would have needed admission to this ward will need to be cared for elsewhere by NHS nurses so it seems barmy for the Health Board to be using a lack of nursing staff as an excuse for the ward to be closed."