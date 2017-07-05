Llandudno McDonald's to be knocked down, relocated and new eatery to be built

A LLANDUDNO fast food restaurant will be knocked down and rebuilt and a second eatery is set to be created.



Proposals – submitted to Conwy Council – show plans to demolish Llandudno McDonald's and to create two restaurants at Mostyn Champneys shopping park, along with parking and landscaping.



A two-storey McDonald’s will be rebuilt at one unit, next to Iceland. An improved drive-through facility will be developed as well an enclosed play area for children and outside seating.



The retail park is owned by Hurcules Unit Trust (HUT).



An operator – who would take on the new restaurant site to be built on the current McDonald's site – has not yet been confirmed, but an application covering letter, into proposals, states “discussions are currently underway with a number of national brands not currently represented in Llandudno.”



”Both of these proposed new units are targeted at meeting the food and refreshment needs of visitors to the shopping and both units will enhance and complement existing retail/services uses.



“The proposed development will safeguard 116 full and part-time jobs at the existing operation, whilst also creating an additional 44 full and part-time employment opportunities at the new unit.



“The second Class A3 unit is, based on our experience elsewhere, (is) likely to deliver a further 25-30 new employment opportunities.”