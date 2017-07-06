Get set for a big weekend of music as Little Mix and Bryan Adams play in Colwyn Bay

AHEAD of Access All Eirias taking over Colwyn Bay this weekend motorists are being advised of delays and the best forms of travel.

The two-day live event will see thousands of fans flock to Eirias Stadium to see girl group, Little Mix on Saturday, July 8 and Canadian singer-songwriter, Bryan Adams on Sunday, July 9 who is supported by Jamie Lawson.

It was announced in November 2016 that Bryan Adams, famous for Summer of 69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, would be following in the footsteps of Lionel Richie, Sir Elton John and Sir Tom Jones.

Little Mix were confirmed to take the Saturday night stage in January 2017. The Girl group sensation - consisting of Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards will be returning to Colwyn Bay after previously headlining Access All Eirias in 2013.

Fans travelling to see the singing sensations are now being advised of potential delays and the best routes to get to the stadium.

Shuttle buses will be available from Colwyn Bay train station, Coleg Llandrillo and Colwyn Bay’s gastropub The Station.

A temporary road closure on Abergele Road will also be in place some time between 9.20pm and 10.20pm following the end of the concert for about 40 minutes.

For parking and travel details visit www.conwy.gov.uk and click on ‘Little Mix/ Bryan Adams – Getting Here’.

Tickets for the Little Mix gig are now sold out but tickets are still available for Bryan Adams.

Further information is available at venuecymru.co.uk or on ticketmaster.co.uk

