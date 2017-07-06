31-year-old man sentenced to life for Old Colwyn murder

Dean Cody has been sentenced to life in prison

A 31-YEAR-OLD Colwyn Bay man was this afternoon (July 6) ordered to serve a minimum sentence of 21 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder when a drunken stranger, David Kingsbury, 35, was knifed in the heart at Old Colwyn.

Imposing a life sentence, trial judge Mr Justice Griffith-Williams told Dean Cody, of no fixed address, at Caernarfon crown court: "You carried that knife because you are a committed criminal and an associate of criminals, and happy to throw your weight around in the Colwyn Bay area.

"Your criminal record is as bad as they come for someone of your age.

"You are on any view disposed to behave violently."

The judge said Mr Kingsbury had been very drunk and abusive to Cody. Most people would have treated his insults "as the ramblings of a drunken man."