North Wales food centre set to celebrate fifth birthday in style

AN AWARD-WINING food centre is planning to celebrate its fifth birthday in style - with onsite specialists, local producers and businesses combining for a spectacular day of events.

Bodnant Welsh Food Centre in the Conwy Valley is promising a fun-filled day on Saturday, July 8 and staff are hoping as many people as possible will help them celebrate the landmark occasion.

Marketing manager Kerry Sidney said the day would run between 10am and 5.30pm and a wide variety of activities had been arranged for the whole family to enjoy.

“Bodnant is committed to supporting local suppliers and businesses, and we want people to be part of our celebration,” she said.

“It’s a great way to say thank you to our regular visitors and is also an ideal opportunity to welcome new ones to the centre, giving visitors the chance to meet our team and share in their passion for Welsh food.

“As well as showcasing our specialists, there will the chance to taste our products we make on site, including a slice of not one, not two, but three special Bodnant birthday cakes - one sweet, one pork and one cheese!

“Running through the day will be a range of entertainment and children’s activities - there’s the chance to take advantage of some great offers in the farm shop and for us to showcase local businesses.

“And all donations received on the day will go to our chosen charity Ty Gobaith, a children’s hospice in Conwy.”

Children will be entertained in The Courtyard by the Conwy Potters – who will have a potter’s wheel and encourage youngsters to have a go and make their own unique creation, donkey rides courtesy of Shoreline Trotters and the National Bee-keeping Centre will be making candles and providing honey tasting.

Dragon Peas from Anglesey will be helping youngsters to paint their own plate and there will be face painting, Punch and Judy, a magic show and balloon modelling.

The Falconry Experience will be going along with their birds of prey, there will be a photo booth to capture memories of the day, a Kids Craft corner in the picnic area, party games and an interactive demo involving Bodnant butter.

Family activities include Bodnant butchery demos, sausage making, a hog roast, Bodnant fudge tasting, live local entertainment and soft drink tasting.

Mums and dads might like to try the beer tasting experience provided by Wild Horse Brewery and Great Orme Brewery and there will also be the chance to do some wine tasting, hosted by Bodnant Wine Cellar.

There will also be lots of tasting opportunities in the farm shop, which will be showcasing artisan breads, Welsh cakes, artisan cheese, pork pies and Bodnant sausages – all made on site by Bodnant specialists.



The Hayloft Restaurant will be serving lunch from noon until 3pm and specially created afternoon tea will be served between 3pm and 5.30pm.

Kerry added: “More activities will be added to the list as we get closer to the day - so watch this space.

“Bodnant will have special offers on all week following the party, July 10 to 14, including five loyalty points per £1 spent on site to all loyalty card holders.”

For more information, visit the website at www.bodnant-welshfood.co.uk