Application to dismantle Colwyn Bay pier to be considered

The applications to dismantle Colwyn Bay’s Victoria Pier will be considered by the Planning Committee next Wednesday (July 12).



The planning and listed building consent applications request permission to dismantle the Victoria Pier and redevelop a truncated pier.

The applications also identify the need to record and store elements of heritage and/or structural value in a safe place for potential re-use by a third party in a future restoration.

The Council submitted the applications in May; both applications have been subject to the usual planning process.



A report will be presented to the Planning Committee on Wednesday [12/07/17], with planning officers supporting the proposals.



The Listed Building Consent decision will be made by a Welsh Government Minister who will be advised by CADW, the Welsh Government’s specialist advisors on heritage matters.



Cllr Brian Cossey chairs the Council’s Victoria Pier Project Board, he said: “We hope that the recommendation is endorsed by the planning committee and the Welsh Government Minister.

"It will allow us to dismantle the rest of the pier in a safe, managed way for the benefit of Colwyn Bay waterfront, and will offer a sound foundation for future development of a pier if the Pier Trust or other organisation wish to do so.”



Council officers continue to liaise with the Pier Trust, and keep them informed of progress.