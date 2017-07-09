£1,000 raised for Manchester terror attack fund thanks to charity football match

MORE than £1,000 was raised from a charity football match in aid of those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

Rydal Penrhos took on Llandudno FC Legends last month in the special game which was set up to raise money for the Penny Appeal’s campaign for those affected by the atrocity.

A highly competitive affair at Llandudno FC went the way of the home side, whotriumphed 4-2 against the school team which was comprised of staff, current and former pupils.

After all donations had been counted, communications assistant Dean Jones confirmed that £1,034.05 was the final total, which has now been sent on to the charity.

Mr Jones, who organised the game with the help of Legends manager Sam Williams, said: “Initially I set a target of £500 so I am thrilled that we have managed to raise six figures from the event.

“It was a fantastic occasion that was extremely well supported by Llandudno FC, Rydal Penrhos, in addition to regional and national media outlets and I would like to thank them all for all their efforts.

“I also wish to thank everyone who donated to the cause, it really did mean a lot and hopefully it can do some good for those that were affected by the atrocity in Manchester.”