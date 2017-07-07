Family pay tribute to 'happy go lucky' son following Old Colwyn murder sentences

THE family of David Kingsbury have spoken out following the sentencing of those involved in his murder.

David Kingsbury, 35, died after being knifed in the heart on January 5 in the Bryn Heulog area.

On July 6 and 7 four people, all originally from Colwyn Bay were sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court for their part in the murder of the 35-year-old.



Dean Joseph Cody aged 31 was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years imprisonment.



50-year-old Thomas Charles Revatto was found guilty of assisting an offender and received 18 months imprisonment.



Stephen Henry Cody aged 53 and 31-year-old Colin David Lyness had previously pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and were imprisoned for 27 months and 22 months respectively.



Senior Investigation Officer, Det Chief Inspector Arwyn Jones, said: "We are extremely happy that Dean Cody has been brought to justice for such a senseless crime. David Kingsbury was a young man, whose life was cut short by the actions of Dean Cody. Despite a claim of self-defence by Cody, I believe David Kingsbury bared no threat to him whatsoever, a view now evidently shared by the jury having found him guilty of murder.



"In addition to his guilty verdict, I am also extremely pleased his associate Thomas Revatto has been found guilty of assisting him. Despite his claims, it was clearly evident that he, along with Stephen Cody and Colin Lyness, who’d earlier pleaded guilty to assisting an offender, were determined to assist Cody in evading the Police and being brought to justice as he, and they have today.



"Our thoughts of course remain with David Kingsbury’s family and friends, and I can only hope that knowing Cody and those who helped him are now going to spend some considerable time in prison will be of some satisfaction and reassurance to them.



"I would also like to thank the public for their support. In particular those who provided statements and gave evidence in Court. This is never a pleasant task, but undoubtedly each of them played their part in bringing this violent offender to justice, and I know that David’s family are also extremely grateful."



In a statement David Kingsbury's family said: "It has been six months since this devastating event and not a day goes by where we don't think of David.



"David was a happy go lucky, caring person who loved his whole family dearly. He loved life and lived it to the full. We will all miss him terribly. David will always be in our hearts as we try to live our lives without him.



"Grief is the most intense pain and all consuming. We pray that no other family will have to face such suffering as a result of a heinous crime.



"We would like to thank North Wales Police, family, friends and all others who have supported us throughout this traumatic time."