Ceremony marks Coleg Llandrillo students' passport to university

COLLEGE students gathered with their families and friends to attend an awards ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

More than 70 students celebrated being presented with their passports to university-level study, after successfully completing their Access to Higher Education (HE) programmes at the college’s campuses.

The ceremony was hosted by Holly Price, Access to HE curriculum co-ordinator, and special guests included Lawrence Wood, Coleg Llandrillo Principal, and Dr Elizabeth Mason from Bangor University.

The majority of successful students have now received course offers from their first choice university with destinations including Bangor, Chester, Liverpool and Manchester universities.

The Access to Higher Education programme has been provided by Coleg Llandrillo for 25 years. It is a flexible programme which is designed for adults who have few, if any, school qualifications, but who wish to prepare for university-level study.

There were several individual awards given out for academic achievement including Gillian Woodward from Rhiwlas, Elizabeth Turnbull from Colwyn Bay, Bryan Kinsey from Abergele, Stephen Davies form Denbigh, Chloe Slater from Rhyl.

The main award of the ceremony, ‘Access Learner of the Year’, was presented to Jamie Young from Rhyl.

Jamie was working in a call centre when she realised that she wanted a “change of direction”. Not happy with her level of education, she enrolled on the Access course at the Rhos-on-Sea campus.

Jamie, who has secured a place at Leeds University to study Nursing, said: “I loved everything about the course: the tutors, my classmates, the challenge of the work and the sense of accomplishment once assignments were completed.

Holly Price, Coleg Llandrillo’s Access to Higher Education curriculum co-ordinator, said: “Access to Higher Education opens the doors to new opportunities. It is a fast-paced, dynamic route to university for mature students who are looking for a change in direction in their career, or who may not have the traditional entry qualifications to study for a degree.

“Support from fellow students, together with the advice and guidance network this college offers, allows the aspirations of many to become a reality. Grateful students from previous years keep the momentum going by returning to encourage current students with their stories of honours degrees and exciting new careers.”

For more information on the Access to Higher Education Learner Services team on 01492 542 338.