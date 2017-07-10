In-form St Asaph up to third after Llanrwst rout

ST ASAPH continued to turn heads as they secured a convincing nine wicket success at Llanrwst.

Will Ryan’s men have been the surprise package in the North Wales Premier Division this term, and they find themselves sitting in third spot in the standings ahead of their home clash with title rivals Menai Bridge on Saturday.

The home side made a difficult start at the crease when Alwyn Williams was despatched by David North, while Andrew Bellis and Matt Ryan took out Meirion Layton and Callum Jones for 15 and eight.

Things got even better for the away side when North removed the prolific Amlyn Layton for an eight-ball duck, and Bellis was on hand once again wo clean bowl Jack Hughes after he made just nine.

The Rwster resistance came from Aron Hughes, who produced an innings of genuine quality to make a resolute 59 from 119 balls before he was eventually skittled by Bellis, who ended a ten over spell with superb figures of 4-15.

Skipper Aled Hughes (15) and Colin Theron (11) were the only other batsmen to make it into double figures as the hosts set a target of 151-9 from their allotted 50 overs.

The unlikely championship contenders reached their total with minimal fuss, with Mathew Ryan nicking a Williams delivery into the hands of Hughes whilst on 26.

This proved to be the only wicket that the city side would lose during their innings, thanks to a stand of 88 from Danny Ryan and in-form wicketkeeper Nathanael Scott.

The duo produced a series of stunning strokes to seal the success, with Ryan and Scott ending unbeaten on 55 and 47 to ensure the visitors reached their target after 41 overs.