Colwyn Bay suffer injury blow ahead of new season

COLWYN Bay have been dealt a blow ahead of the new season as striker Gary Burnett could be ruled out with injury until Christmas.

That follows results of a scan on the knee he injured towards the end of last season at Shaw Lane.

Manager Phill Hadland, said: “Obviously it is a big blow for Gaz and also the club, but we will do everything possible to get him fit and ready to play as soon as possible.”

There could be further bad news on the way in the form of Gaz Grant, who is expected to have a scan on his return from holiday this week in regards to a long-term knee problem.

The Seagulls have moved quickly to bring in reinforcements, with Warren Bellew becoming the latest member of last season’s squad to re-sign with the club.

The 27-year-old who helped Skelmersdale United win the Evo-stik Division One North title in 2013, made nine appearances at the end of last season after he signed from Marine.

Hadland confirmed that most of Bay’s new signings will be feature at some point during their friendly with Welsh Premier League side Llandudno on Tuesday night.

The Seagulls have been drawn at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup, but have been drawn away in both the opening rounds of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The game against Jamie Vardy’s first club, Stocksbridge, will be on Saturday August 19. The last time the two clubs met at Llanelian Road in 2011 they produced a seven-goal thriller with Stocksbridge edging it 4-3.

In the FA Trophy, Bay must travel to Ramsbottom United in the preliminary round on October 7 and should they win that they would be away again to Shaw Lane Association – the side they beat in the FA Cup last season.