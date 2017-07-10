Colwyn Bay Table Tennis star selected for prestigious Chinese training programme

A TABLE Tennis superstar will travel to the Far East later this year for a high-profile training programme.

Abhishek Bathula, a Year 10 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will part of the Wales squad that head to Shanghai in October, where they will take part in a series of coaching sessions with some of the best and highly regarded table tennis coaches anywhere in the world.

The talented 15-year-old is the only North Wales representative to be selected for the squad, and the training programme is scheduled to last for ten days.

It has been a season to remember for Abhishek, who has claimed a number of tournament triumphs and will make another appearance for his country this weekend at a competition in the Jersey Islands.

There was further cause for celebration this week with the news that the pupil successfully passed his Karate Black Belt grading after impressing assessors to achieve the honour.

The martial arts discipline is one of Abhishek’s chosen sports subjects as part of his GCSE module.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for Abhishek and one that he is thoroughly deserving of.

“He has worked immensely hard and out a great deal of effort into his development, and he has progressed significantly since being part of the national set-up.

“Table Tennis is thriving in China and the Far East so this will be another extremely worthwhile experience for Abhishek, who is one of a number of sporting internationals we have here at Rydal Penrhos.”