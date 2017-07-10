Colwyn Bay school begin work on outdoor cricket nets

ASPIRING cricket stars at a Colwyn Bay school will receive a boost later this year thanks to an exciting new development.

Work has begun on a new outdoor nets area, which will take a number of weeks to complete and will further boost the facilities already situated at Rydal Penrhos.

It has been another successful year of cricket at the school with the inception of the North Wales Hub of the Marylebone Cricket Club foundation, and the school has also hosted Welsh junior fixtures against Lancashire and Yorkshire, which saw none other than England icon Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff visit Rydal Penrhos.

Ex-England international Gareth Batty has also lent his expertise to the U14 side in a special masterclass session with male and female players.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “The outdoor nets will be a valuable asset to our aspiring stars here at Rydal Penrhos, and will further enhance the fantastic facilities we already have here.

“Many thanks go to Headmaster Simon Smith and the Senior Leadership Team for their assistance in getting this project off the ground.”