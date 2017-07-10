REVIEW: Little Mix send temperatures soaring during concert at Eirias Stadium in Colwyn Bay.

LITTLE Mix sent temperatures soaring on Saturday as they put on a 'sassy' performance to a packed crowd at Eirias Stadium, Colwyn Bay.



The bunny ears, glitter, space buns and flower bands were out in force at the concert, as adoring fans - some so young, they may have just been born when Little Mix formed - waited in anticipation to see Britain's biggest girl group in the flesh.



Sheppard, a band from Brisbane Australia, served up a set filled with easy to listen to danceable melodies before an energetic performance by Ella Eyre.



Ella Eyre put on an energetic performance

Sporting massive hair, sparkly silver trousers, sunglasses and an upbeat attitude, the talented singer started her performance with 'Together' before greeting the crowd with: "So excited to be here, what a beautiful day it is." With the crowd like putty in her hands, the talented 23-year-old sang hits such as Good Times and Worry Bout Me.



There was then a break - a long break - as audiences awaited the main event. Screens lit up with the message - 'Are we getting excited?' Children screamed out but cries started to dull as the message reappeared again and again, over a 40 minute timeframe.



And then boom! The dramatic music pulsed, as did the faces of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on a huge screen. Parents ran forward, throwing children up on their shoulders. Served by clever choreography, the girls went straight into their signature hits including Black Magic, Salute and Down and Dirty. Thrilled fans showed their delight by singing along with every word.



Little Mix perform hit 'Salute' and show off their 'power' to 15,000 adoring fans in Eirias Stadium



The question - 'for the ladies' - yelled by Perrie: "Are you feeling sassy tonight" received a muted response from audiences. Throughout the night the girls kept asking 'how you feeling now Colwyn Bay?' Whilst some adults in the crowd rolled their eyes at the repetitiveness, children gave their approval by roaring, squealing, holding up handmade signs and flicking their glitter dotted hair from side-to-side.



The group dedicated 'Secret Love Song' to their LGBT fans before taking a short costume change break, which was filled by a serious and dramatic routine by male backing dancers.



The girls launched back on stage – in skimpy yellow and black outfits – and performed one of their best received songs, Wings. There was a brief flash of light and then streamers were released, covering the crowds. The singers finished the night on a high with chart-topper Shout Out to My Ex.



The powerful women may have only been on stage for an hour, but with games – such as turning the camera on embarrassing dads who don’t know the words to their songs and threatening to pull out people from the crowd – the group certainly know what appeals to their young fans. Little Mix put on a flawless performance and as little girls bounced out the stadium with huge grins and arms filled with merchandise, it’s clear that that the ‘sassy’ ladies have got it spot on.