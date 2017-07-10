Llandudno Junction boss Bennett embracing Huws Gray Alliance challenge

LLANDUDNO Junction boss Iain Bennett is bullish about his side’s chances as they prepare for life in the Huws Gray Alliance.

The Railwaymen will be embarking on the second tier after accepting promotion following Glantraeth’s refusal, and the 30-year-old manager is expecting his side to hold their own in the face of some stern competition in what is expected to be a highly competitive division next term.

Speaking to Y Clwb Pel Droed, he said: “I’ve been loyal to the players and have only brought in a handful of lads who suit the profile we need of players who want to work hard and succeed in that way.

“Some of the players have played at this level before with various teams and I believe that some of them will thrive on the challenge of pitting themselves against some big names in the league, myself and the club are really looking forward to the season ahead.

“It is a tough league and if I’m honest it has to be the toughest it has been for some time. Some well-established clubs in the league with big reputations as well as Rhyl and Airbus who were relegated from the Welsh Premier League and to even be mentioned in the same conversations is a great achievement for the club but we are not here to just make up the numbers.

“I for one am looking forward to playing against some good friends within the league from previous playing experiences and coaching so we go into the season with optimism and a firm belief that we can compete and have an enjoyable season.”