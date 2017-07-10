Llandudno claim derby bragging rights over struggling Mochdre

LLANDUDNO kept pace with the North Wales Premier Division leaders after a six-wicket triumph over derby rivals Mochdre.

The reigning champions produced another impressive performance to come away with a comfortable victory against the basement dwellers, and Jack Rimmington’s side will look to close the 16-point gap at the summit when they host a dangerous Denbigh side on Saturday.

Rimmington was in mesmerising form with the ball early on, taking out Gareth Davies (0), skipper Matty Humphreys (0) and James French in quick succession.

Home batsman Stewart Williams provided some resistance with a knock of 38 before he was stumped from a Matthew Jones delivery, and the same bowler was on hand to dispose of Sam Davies (15) to end the day with impressive figures of 3-27.

The middle order duo of Gareth Colman and Mike Humphreys contributed significantly to the score with 44 and 30 not out respectively, while Rimmington took his tally to 4-37 with the wicket of overseas star Patrick Glover (19) as the home side set a target of 180-8 from their 50 overs.

Tudno began their run chase in dominant fashion thanks to the opening partnership of Jones and Danial Evans, who put on 65 for the first wicket to put them in control.

They were further aided by wicketkeeper Robin Smith, who smashed ten boundaries on his way to 58 before he fell victim to a Gareth Davies delivery.

Captain Rimmington was skittled by Stewart Williams (3-34) after making just one, but Ethan Hill (17*) and Kevin James (22*) saw out the remainder of the innings in comfortable fashion to reached their required total for the loss of four wickets after 41 overs.

Things do not get any easier for the bottom side this Saturday when they travel to current league leaders Bangor.