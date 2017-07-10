In-form Colwyn Bay claim convincing Ainsdale win

IMPROVING Colwyn Bay continued their fine start to the Liverpool and District Premier Division campaign with a 141-run win over Ainsdale.

Sion Morris’ side produced another impressive performance with bat and ball to move into fifth position in the standings, and they will be looking for further success ahead of their trip to Lytham on Saturday.

The home side made an excellent start at the crease courtesy of opener Zak Gidlow, who proved to be a resolute presence and made 51 from 112 deliveries.

He was aided by Morris and overseas star Rumesh Buddhika, who contributed 42 and 49, while Adam Campion notched 26 before he was stumped off a Joseph Lowe strike (2-60).

Other double figure scores came from Will Higginson (15), Mike Littler (14) and Gareth Goodson (13*) as the hosts declared on 257-8 from 55 overs.

They also got off to the perfect start in the field when Andy Davies was trapped lbw by Ryan Holtby for a five-ball duck, with Goodson taking out fellow opener Faiz Fazal when he clean bowled him on 19.

Higginson then came to the heart of the action with the wickets of skipper Andy Barlow (16) and Lowe (0), and he also produced a fine piece of fielding to run out Mark Lucas on 14.

The visiting resistance came from Darren Tymes, who fell six short of his half century when he was dismissed by Campion, and in-form wicketkeeper Tom Wainwright (0) became Higginson’s latest victim on his way to figures of 3-26.

Spin sensation Paul Jenkins confirmed the comfortable victory by taking three lower order wickets for the loss of 20 runs as the away side collapsed to 116 all out to give Bay their sixth league success of the season.