Colwyn Bay fall narrowly short in T20 final

COLWYN Bay narrowly missed out on claiming the T20 title after falling narrowly short at the hands of Ormskirk.

Sunday’s finals event was another dramatic affair with Bay making it to the championship game thanks to an 82-run triumph over Maghull, thanks in no small part to an opening stand of 165 from skipper Sion Morris (79) and Adam Campion (71) as they posted a formidable target of 206-3 from their 20 overs.

Despite a valiant effort they fell short against Premier Division leaders Ormskirk, with Morris once again in exceptional form with a knock of 68 before he was eventually removed by Alex Mason.

Other scores of note came from George Johansen (25), Will Higginson (36) and Zak Gidlow (15) as Bay finished their allotted overs on 167-5.

Opener Andy Baybutt ensured that the title favourites got their hands on the trophy once again with an unbeaten knock of 89 from just 49 deliveries, with John Armstrong also finishing the day not out on 41 as they reached their required total with five overs to spare for the loss of five wickets to give Bay the silver medal spot after an impressive tournament effort throughout.