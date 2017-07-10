Conwy sit just above drop zone after Bersham defeat

A DISAPPOINTING batting display from Conwy condemned them to a 101-run win at Bersham.

The home side posted a total of 194 all out from 50 overs thanks to standout knocks from Amith Tilakaratne and Jonath David, who scored 64 and 35 respectively, while Shaun and Jonathan Davies picked up three wickets a piece for the combined loss of 63 runs.

An improved performance in the field was not enough for the struggling side to secure a much-needed victory, with Suresh Lakmal Koswaththage helping himself to three wickets for the loss of 33 runs as the visitors mustered just 93 in reply.

Opening batsman Rob Miller top scored with 31, but only skipper Danny Davies (15) and Phil Davies (11) made it into the teens thereafter as the away side managed just 36 overs at the crease.

The result leaves Conwy third from bottom in the North Wales Division One standings and seven points above the relegation zone ahead of their home clash with Mold.