Schoolboy claims notable success at Llandudno Sailing Club event

LLANDUDNO sailors returned to the water following the recent poor weather and last weekend’s triathlon event.

The summer sunshine welcomed them back, with almost perfect sailing conditions, and two excellent courses were set which ensured close and exciting racing.

Race One was won by Rydal Penrhos School pupil Eddie Farrell, who chose to sail a Laser Radial for a change, a decision that he may wish to make permanent as he also gained a hard-fought second place in the second race.

Freddie Spillane and John Brown came home second and third in the first race, although John only held third by a short nose ahead of a fast-finishing Mark Jackson.

A sudden wind-shift during the second race shuffled the pack, with Kevin Parvin adapting quickest to the new conditions to take first place, and Stuart Caterall in his RS300 following in third.