Deganwy rower Becca Chin reaches final of Royal Regatta with Team GB

DEGANWY rower Becca Chin has continued her fine form as part of the Team GB squad at the Henley Royal Regatta.

The knockout competition saw the GB Eight team progress through the first round at the expense of an America outfit from Ohio State University, before triumphing over the GB U23 boat top reach Sunday’s final.

The final was a rematch against the New Zealand international crew who won Gold in Poznan, where the team won silver a fortnight ago and boast five returning Olympians who came fourth in the Rio games last year.

Chin, said: “It was a very physically tough race as we went full speed out of the start and pushed as hard as we could until the very last stroke.

“We were up on them from the start and we made a good improvement to the middle section of our race, sadly this time it wasn't enough as NZ are very strong through the middle and they managed to take over the lead.

“We chased them down at the finish but finished 3/4 of a length behind them. It is obviously disappointing not to have won but we made a step on in our racing at it gave us valuable experience as we look on to the third World Cup in Lucerne, Switzerland next weekend.”