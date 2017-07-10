Amy Boulden breaks top five at LET Thailand Championships

AMY Boulden earned herself a top five finish at the latest Ladies European Tour event.

The Llandudno golfer produced a number of fine rounds to finish fourth at the Thailand Championships, which saw he make a significant run at the title after a hugely impressive front nine on her final round.

Teenager Atthaya Thitikul became the youngest ever winner on the Ladies European Tour by claiming victory aged 14 years, four months and 19 days.

With rounds of 70, 71, 70 and 72, the Thai schoolgirl won by two strokes with a total of 283, which resulted in a winning mark of five-under-par.

Due to her amateur status, the top prize of 45,000 euros, however, went to second placed Ana Menendez of Mexico, who had led after each of the first three rounds and earned her career best finish. Australian Whitney Hillier, who is half-Thai, finished in third spot on two-under-par.

Boulden tried to catch the teenager with a run of three straight birdies from the 11th, but a bogey on 16 ended her charge and she ended in a tie for fourth place on one-under-par.