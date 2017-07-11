Appeal launched after 27-year-old motorcyclist dies in Betws y Coed crash

AN APPEAL has been launched after a 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash.



The incident took place shortly before 1pm on Sunday, July 9 on the A5 near Betws y Coed.

As a result of this collision, a 27-year-old motorcyclist, who was from the Merseyside area, has died. His family are aware and the Coroner for North East Wales has been informed.



Inspector Alun Davies of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for the occupants of any vehicles that were travelling on the road at the time and may have witnessed the collision, to contact us urgently.



“The collision happened on the A5 between Betws-y-Coed and the Swallow Falls. This is the section of road where there are two lanes as travelling towards Bangor and a single carriageway towards Betws y Coed.



“In particular, we are keen to speak to the occupants of a car which was following two minibuses towing trailers, as the buses were slowing down to make a left turn.”



Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference V102547.