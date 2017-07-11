Cartwrights announce shock departure from Conwy Borough board

CONWY Borough have received a blow after two long-serving senior board members announced their departure from the club.

Following a recent board meeting Geoff and Darren Cartwright, the club’s Chairman and Vice-Chairman, resigned from their positions at the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One outfit.

The Tangerines moved quickly to appoint former general manager, Tony Thomas, as their new chairman, in addition to securing the services of a number of new directors as they look to ensure stability ahead of their pursuit of promotion to the second tier this term.

Mr Thomas said: "We all are saddened to lose not only our Chair and Vice-Chairman, but also we have lost two great friends.

“They leave the club in a very good place, both financially and with plans well on-course to add further developments which will enhance Y Morfa Stadium further. This club is indebted to both Geoff and Darren and what now stands on Penmaen Road will be forever a testament to their hard work over the last five years.

"We, and this club, will continue to move forward, and with the team our excellent Manager Gareth Thomas has put together, we certainly can look forward to further exciting times for Conwy Borough FC."

Darren Cartwright, added: "It is with much regret and sadness that Geoff and myself have had to come to the decision to step down from our roles at the club, but we feel that due to increased business commitments that we can no longer provide the time and commitment that the roles and responsibilities, that come with it, demand.

“Despite a great number of challenges along the way that have had to be overcome, the club has seen a great deal of investment with the new clubhouse and floodlight system and in addition to that a vast amount of hours spent in trying to operate the club at the most professional level possible with an FAW domestic club license now within reach.

“The clubhouse is now providing a much-needed revenue stream to help support the club into the future along with the strong partnerships that have been built within the community and local businesses. Plans to continue to develop the club are also in place and ongoing.

"On the playing side, in spite of least seasons disappointment, we have enjoyed some memorable seasons winning the League Cup and then finishing in the runners-up position three seasons ago.

“The Huws Gray Alliance has become a much tougher challenge in recent seasons and last season was a very difficult one to take and for that we are sorry that the first team results fell far short of what was expected.

“However, looking ahead with a change of direction on the playing side under a new, experienced, proven management team who can hopefully provide the impetus that the club needs to get back to where it belongs and regain momentum, an exciting season will hopefully lie ahead.”