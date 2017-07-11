Catch award-winning show 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' in Llandudno this week

A HIGHLY acclaimed National Theatre production comes to Llandundo next week.

The awarding winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, visits Venue Cymru from July 11-15.

The cast includes Scott Reid – who has appeared in BBC One’s Line of Duty, and the recent comedy, Still Game – in the central role of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old boy with an autism spectrum condition who sets out to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbour’s dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork.

The production received seven Olivier Awards in 2013 and five Tony Awards on Broadway.

National Theatre producer Kash Bennett said: “We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reception from audiences around the UK and Ireland when we toured in 2014-15, playing to almost 400,000 people, and are delighted to take this beautiful and inventive show to new venues like Venue Cymru.”

Whilst on this extensive tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will simultaneously continue its run at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End and is on its first tour of the United States.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has been adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, directed by Marianne Elliott and designed by Bunny Christie.

For tickets, visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or call the box office on 01492 872000.