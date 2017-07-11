VIDEO: Appeal for mum to come forward after newborn baby is found at bus shelter in Towyn

A VIDEO appeal has been issued asking for a mum of a newborn - found at a bus shelter - to come forward.



North Wales Police and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board issued the joint appeal.

A newborn baby girl, still connected to her umbilical cord, was discovered in a bus shelter, near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, this morning (Tuesday) by a 'hero' dad and his family.

Daniel Braxton, 36, was driving from his home in Pensarn to Stoke-on-Trent with his 18-year-old daughter, Talitha Beales, and partner, Toni Pickford, 24, at about 7am when his daughter cried that she had seen something ‘baby-shaped’ when passing the bus shelter. The family turned back and were confronted with the heartbreaking scene of the baby lying on the ground. Daniel got to work on reviving the baby and quickly called the police and ambulance.

After warming the baby up, Daniel couldn't believe it when the baby opened her eyes. He said: "She was the most beautiful baby."

The newborn is receiving treatment at Glan Clwyd Hospital. North Wales Police have launched an appeal for the mother of the baby girl to come forward.

Helen Douglas, of North Wales Police, said: “At about 7.15am this morning a new born baby girl was found in a bus shelter by the Magpie and Stump public house in Towyn, Conwy. We want mum to know that she is currently being cared for and treated in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.



“We are concerned about the health of the mother of the baby girl and are appealing for her to come forward. We want to ensure that the mother is provided with the medical support she needs.”



The mother of the baby is being urged to telephone Helen on 07835923787. Concerned friends, relatives or neighbours can also make contact with Helen on the same number.