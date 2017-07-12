Knife amnesty to take place across Conwy, Denbighshire and Gwynedd

A CAMPAIGN calling on people to give up unwanted knives is being launched.



North Wales Police is asking people across the region to give up potentially lethal weapons in a drive to educate people about the dangers of knives.



The week long amnesty campaign will run from Monday, July 17 until Sunday, July 23. During this time people can bring their unwanted knives to police stations across Conwy, Denbighshire and Gwynedd.



Inspector Julie Sheard, of the North Wales Police community safety department said: “Fortunately, North Wales does not have a significant knife crime problem so our focus will be on targeting those who habitually carry and use knives, tackling the supply and access to weapons, engagement with the public to increase awareness of the consequences of carrying knives and providing opportunities to surrender weapons.”

Community police officers will be raising awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife in lessons across schools.

Special amnesty disposal bins will be placed in stations in Wrexham, Mold, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Caernarfon and Holyhead. Here, the public can hand in knives without fear of punishment.

The campaign comes following a number of knife crimes in Rhyl.

Shopkeeper Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Prince Edward Avenue in Rhyl on April 30.

Mark Mason, 48, from Rhyl, was stabbed to death in the car park at the town's Home Bargains last October.

In the Conwy area, David Kingsbury, 35, died after being stabbed in Old Colwyn on 5 January.

Inspector Sheard added: “We take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets and I would encourage you to take this opportunity to rid yourselves of any illegal weapons."



To deposit knives and other sharp objects first wrap them in cardboard before taking them to the station.



During the two-month knife amnesty on Anglesey in February 2009, 210 knives were handed in at police stations across the Island. Back in 2006, North Wales Police took part in the first national knife amnesty which was launched by the Home Office, where over 1,700 knives were handed in at police stations across the force area.



The Law